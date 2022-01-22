Flomaton Woman Charged With Rape, Sodomy Of Missing Juvenile

January 7, 2022

A Flomaton woman is accused of the alleged rape of a juvenile in a child custody case.

Paisley Lanet Gantt,  21, was arrested without incident Thursday on charges of rape second degree, sodomy second degree and interference with child custody, according to the Flomaton Police Department.

A juvenile age 12-16 was reported missing on Thursday, and that child was located by Flomaton Police within two hours, according to Chief Charles Thompson. That investigation led to the charges against Gantt.

Further details were not released.

Gantt was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton without bond.

Comments

One Response to “Flomaton Woman Charged With Rape, Sodomy Of Missing Juvenile”

  1. Rad on January 7th, 2022 4:04 pm

    In Alabama, the rape charge means she had sexual intercourse with a person between 12 and 16 and was more than 2 years older than the victim and the sodomy charge likely means they also engaged in oral sex without being married.





