Kevin Brandenburg Named Escambia County Employee Of The Year

Kevin Brandenburg is the 2021 Escambia County Employee of the year.

Brandenburg is a fleet management specialist in the Parks and Recreation department. He has worked with Escambia County since June 2014 and was previously selected as employee of the month for April 2021.

As the fleet maintenance specialist, most of Brandenburg’s time is focused on equipment maintenance.

His recent attendance at a school playground installation on behalf of the county has allowed the Parks and Recreation department to install county playgrounds and save money in the department. He is also a leader on an in-house team repairing sports field lighting and installing multiple baseball and football scoreboards across the county. By completing small in-house repairs on various projects, he saves the Parks and Recreation department and the county as a whole thousands of dollars, which in turn can be leveraged and used in various other locations for enhancements and upgrades.

“It is a blessing to have someone who can work together with other departments to complete tasks,” said Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes. “Kevin is the example of a true team player; he is always thinking outside the box and communicating in a respectful and insightful manner. Kevin is an incredible asset to our Parks and Recreation Department, and an invaluable member on the Escambia County team.”