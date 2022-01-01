2022 Begins With 80 Degrees Today, Then Rain, Then Winter Is Back Sunday Night

After beginning 2022 with a high around 80 degrees, rain will move in by Saturday Night at Sunday. By Sunday night, our spring-like weather will give way to winter, with lows falling down around freezing for Sunday and Monday nights.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

New Year’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 71. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 71. West wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.