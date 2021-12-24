Wreck Claims Life Of Atmore Man

December 24, 2021

A wreck several miles north of Atmore claimed the life of an Atmore man Thursday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 63-year old James Millikan was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet pickup he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 44-year old Daniele Grace of Frisco City. Millikan’s passenger, 60-year old Karen Millikan of Atmore, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crash happened about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 21 in Escambia County, Alabama, north of Huxford, near the Escambia-Monroe County line.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 