Wreaths Across America Held

Thousands of Christmas wreaths were placed on graves at Barrancas National Cemetery on NAS Pensacola and other area cemeteries on Saturday.

The wreaths were placed as part of the national event “Wreaths Across America”, a tradition that began over 20 years ago at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. The wreaths were placed to remember and honor veterans through the placing Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud.

There were 26,000 wreaths placed throughout Barrancas National Cemetery.

