Woman Shot And Killed After Confrontation Over Dead Dog, Another Man Wounded

A woman was shot and killed Sunday night and another man wounded in Escambia County after a confrontation over a dog that had been shot dead.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman were working on their car while outside their residence in the 3700 block of Lloyd Street in Brownsville. Their dog ran and started barking at three men as they walked down the road, and one of the men shot and killed the dog.

The man and woman got into a vehicle, according to investigators, and went looking for the three men. An argument followed after they found them, and one of the men opened fire on the car. Both the man and woman were struck, and they drove to the 1100 block of T Street to call 911 about 11:25 p.m.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.