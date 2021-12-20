Woman Shot And Killed After Confrontation Over Dead Dog, Another Man Wounded

December 20, 2021

A woman was shot and killed Sunday night and another man wounded in Escambia County after a confrontation over a dog that had been shot dead.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman were working on their car while outside their residence in the 3700 block of Lloyd Street in Brownsville. Their dog ran and started barking at three men as they walked down the road, and one of the men shot and killed the dog.

The man and woman got into a vehicle, according to investigators, and went looking for the three men. An argument followed after they found them, and one of the men opened fire on the car. Both the man and woman were struck, and they drove to the 1100 block of T Street to call 911 about 11:25 p.m.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 