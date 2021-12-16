Vote For Your Favorite Kingsfield Elementary School Gingerbread House

The teachers of Kingsfield Elementary School are holding a gingerbread contest, and you can help choose the winner of the NorthEscambia.com Reader’s Choice Award.

The winning teacher will receive bragging rights for the next year.

To vote, click or tap here to see our post on Facebook and “like” or “love” your favorite. Voting ends at 11 p.m. on Thursday, December 16.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.