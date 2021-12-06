Van Burns At Cantonment Gas Station

Firefighters battled a van fire Sunday night at Cantonment gas station.

The fire was reported about 5:40 p.m. at the Circle K at 2200 South Highway 29 at Kingsfield Road. The Ensley Station of Escambia Fire Rescue quickly extinguished the engine compartment fire in the Chrysler van. The van burned near, but not under, the canopy with the gas pumps.

There were no injuries reported.

