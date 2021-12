UWF Holds Fall Commencement Ceremony (With Photo Gallery)



About 1,500 students graduated from the University of West Florida during three ceremonies on Saturday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Bobby Livingston who graduated from UWF 50 years ago who went on to work in high level positions with the CIA.

