USDA Disaster Assistance For Seven Alabama Counties; Escambia And Santa Rosa In Florida Eligible Too

December 16, 2021

The USDA has designated seven Alabama counties as primary natural disaster areas, opening assistance to those counties and adjacent counties in Florida.

The disaster designation is due to excessive rainfall and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ida that occurred beginning August 29, 2021.

Primary eligible counties in Alabama include Escambia and Baldwin, and contiguous county eligibility extends to counties in Florida including Escambia and Santa Rosa.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your a local USDA Service Center, including the Molino Service Center, the Jay Service Center, or the Brewton Service Center.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 