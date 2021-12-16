USDA Disaster Assistance For Seven Alabama Counties; Escambia And Santa Rosa In Florida Eligible Too

The USDA has designated seven Alabama counties as primary natural disaster areas, opening assistance to those counties and adjacent counties in Florida.

The disaster designation is due to excessive rainfall and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ida that occurred beginning August 29, 2021.

Primary eligible counties in Alabama include Escambia and Baldwin, and contiguous county eligibility extends to counties in Florida including Escambia and Santa Rosa.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your a local USDA Service Center, including the Molino Service Center, the Jay Service Center, or the Brewton Service Center.