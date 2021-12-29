Two Charged With Human Smuggling After I-10 Traffic Stop

December 29, 2021

A traffic stop in Escambia County Tuesday led to human smuggling arrests.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop about 9 a.m. on I -10 near the eastbound weigh station in Escambia County.

An investigation revealed there were 11 individuals within the vehicle that were in the country illegally.

“Further investigation determined that the occupants were being transported to multiple locations along the east coast. It was discovered that the driver and front seat passenger were being paid to smuggle them into the United States for work,” FHP said in a release.

Troopers arrested 23-year old Omar Alberto Lemus-De Leon (pictured left) and 27-year old Jose Toribio Morales-Orozco. Both were charged with felony human smuggling. Lemus-De Leon was also cited for driving with no driver’s license.

One of the smuggling victims was a juvenile, and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

Written by William Reynolds 

 