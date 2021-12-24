The Grinch Arrested In Escambia County; Held Without Bond Until After Christmas

December 24, 2021

“Christmas has been saved!” — that’s the word from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after they arrested the Grinch in their parking lot.

“Rudolph found the Grinch lurking in a parking lot dressed as Santa this morning and called us immediately,” the ECSO said. “We hope he thinks through his actions, and his heart will grow three sizes.”

The Grinch is being held without bond until December 26. According to records, he is from a cave on Mount Crumpit, a steep mountain just north of Whoville.  The Grinch has a criminal history of trying to steal Christmas that dates back to 1957.

He was taken into custody by Deputy Howard Enderson of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.

Photos for all the Whos down in Whoville and NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 