Some Officials Want New Christmas Lights For Century; One Says Town Can’t Afford It

The mayor of Century and several council members want to update Century’s aging Christmas decorations, while one council member says there needs to be focus on other priorities first.

Century’s focal light display is at the Nadine McCaw Park, formerly known as Roadside Park, on North Century Boulevard at Hecker Road. The town added a new Christmas tree that stands 20 feet tall back in 2013. The remainder of the big decorations were donated to Century by the City of Pensacola some number of years ago. Many of those decorations have failed due to age and are no longer displayed.

There were also about two dozen Christmas wreaths on utility poles scattered along Highway 29 this year.

Council member Dynette Lewis said she wants the council to talk about redoing Christmas decorations.

“I would really, like for us to get together on that,” she told the council at a recent meeting.

“I agree with you so we’ll definitely get that going way before budget season,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “I’d like for us to discuss this and get some options. And then when we make that decision of what route we want to go, and then we could add it to the budget.”

Council President Luis Gomez said he prefers decorations like lighted wire Christmas trees or snowflakes that he’s seen in several other towns.

“It’s just LEDs. It’s easy on budget,” Gomez said. “It’s just a one-time expense. It’s just something about the lights and night that just makes everything Christmas.”

But council member James Lewis wants the town to explore other priorities before buying Christmas decorations that can cost many thousands of dollars.

“It’ll be great to have the city lit up and looking beautiful,” Smith said. “But we don’t need to be spending a lot of money on that. There’s way too much in Century that needs to be fixed up…getting more businesses in the town, and as the town continues to grow, then we can have the finances to make the town look good. What’s the point in making it lit up when there’s not a whole lot around to be seen?”

“We’ve got to make sure we get our priorities straight,” Smith added. “It would be good to buy a few wreaths here and there when the budget allows that. I don’t think that we need to go crazy on spending money unnecessarily.”

Pictured top: Century’s Christmas light display at Nadine McCaw Park as een through a windshield in the rain. Pictured inset and below: The other major decorations in the park are old, donated by the City of Pensacola years ago. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.