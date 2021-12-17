See Santa On A Fire Truck In Century And Byrneville Saturday Morning

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue will escort Santa through the Century and Byrneville areas Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Here’s the complete itinerary, as provided by Century Fire and Santa:

West Hwy 4 to Hwy 4A, Hwy 4A to State Line Road and Crossing Hwy 29 near Napa Auto Parts.

Cottage Street to Old Flomaton Road, Jefferson Avenue turning onto Hecker Road. Down Mayo Street to Front Street, and Front Street to Jefferson Avenue.

Jefferson Avenue to Pond Street to Hwy 29, Loop through 2nd Street, then onto West Hwy 4 ending at Fire Station.

For those that aren’t along the route, there will be short stops at the following locations for you to bring the kids:

