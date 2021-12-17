See Santa On A Fire Truck In Century And Byrneville Saturday Morning

December 17, 2021

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue will escort Santa through the Century and Byrneville areas Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Here’s the complete itinerary, as provided by Century Fire and Santa:

  • West Hwy 4 to Hwy 4A, Hwy 4A to State Line Road and Crossing Hwy 29 near Napa Auto Parts.
  • Cottage Street to Old Flomaton Road, Jefferson Avenue turning onto Hecker Road. Down Mayo Street to Front Street, and Front Street to Jefferson Avenue.
  • Jefferson Avenue to Pond Street to Hwy 29, Loop through 2nd Street, then onto West Hwy 4 ending at Fire Station.
For those that aren’t along the route, there will be short stops at the following locations for you to bring the kids:

  • Byrneville Community Center, approximately 8:05 a.m.
  • Vacant building beside Napa Auto Parts, approximately 8:30 a.m.
  • Pensacola State College on Hecker Road, approximately 9 a.m.
  • McMurray Park on Pond Street, approximately 9:20 a.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 