Sandra Booker Cohron
December 13, 2021
Sandra Booker Cohron, 80, of Cantonment, Florida went home to be with Jesus December 11, 2021.
Sandra is survived by daughter, Cynthia Cohron (Mark Anthony) Sacco; sons, James Ronald Cohron Jr. and Donald Ray Cohron; grandson, Ronnie James Cohron; ex-husband, James Ronald Cohron; sisters, Glinda (Leon) Nall and Joanne (Tommy) Winn; and several loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Jimmie Lou Hennington Booker; father, Robert “Bud” Booker; and brother, Bobby Booker.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
