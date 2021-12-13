Sandra Booker Cohron

Sandra Booker Cohron, 80, of Cantonment, Florida went home to be with Jesus December 11, 2021.

Sandra is survived by daughter, Cynthia Cohron (Mark Anthony) Sacco; sons, James Ronald Cohron Jr. and Donald Ray Cohron; grandson, Ronnie James Cohron; ex-husband, James Ronald Cohron; sisters, Glinda (Leon) Nall and Joanne (Tommy) Winn; and several loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Jimmie Lou Hennington Booker; father, Robert “Bud” Booker; and brother, Bobby Booker.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.