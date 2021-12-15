Residential Fire Is Seventh Red Bulb On Fire Safety Wreath

A seventh red bulb was added Tuesday in the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign in Escambia County.

Fire destroyed a home in the 700 block of North 77th Avenue Monday night, but there were no injuries.The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bureau of Fire and Arson.

During the month-long Keep the Wreath Green campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at county fire stations and other locations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb is replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

