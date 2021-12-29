Peanut Butter Challenge Nets 3,455 Jars For Local Food Pantries

The annual Peanut Butter Challenge in Escambia County collected 3,455 jars of peanut butter for area food banks.

There were 1,569 individual jars of peanut butter donated by the community during the annual Peanut Butter Challenge.

Donations from groups included 391 jars from Perdido Bay United Methodist, 206 from Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and 122 jars from Holy Cross Episcopal Church.

The Florida Peanut Producers Association boosted the donation with another 1,886 jars.

Escambia County placed second statewide in the Peanut Butter Challenge; Jefferson County placed first with 2,237 loose jars.

The premise of the event was simple — from October 1 until the day before Thanksgiving, participating counties collected jars of peanut butter, often with plenty of help from the local community and organizations. At the end of the event, the collections are tallied, bragging rights earned, and the jars were distributed to local food pantries to feed neighbors in need during the holiday season.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.