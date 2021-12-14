One Suspect Arrested, One Wanted Following Weekend Barrineau Park Burglary

An Alabama man was taken into custody following a burglary Saturday in Barrineau Park, and a second arrest is anticipated.

About 11:15 a.m. the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress report in the area of Highway 196 and Barrineau Park Road.

Two suspects burglarized a shed and fled in a vehicle, according to the ECSO. The victims were able to provide a vehicle description, leading to the apprehension of 63-year old Jerome Virgil Conway of Elberta, Alabama, on Highway 97.

Conway was charged with felony unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petit theft.

The second suspect fled on foot, leading to a manhunt in the area, but he was not located.

ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard said the second suspect has been identified, and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.