One Injured In Bratt Crash: One Vehicle Overturned, The Other Hit Utility Wires

One person was injured in an early Saturday morning crash on Pine Barren Road in Bratt.

The injured driver was in a SUV that left the road and overturned, coming to rest about 200 feet away off the roadway. It was not immediately clear if the vehicle struck the utility pole, or if the utility pole was already down at the time of the crash and the driver swerved as a result.

The utility pole pulled guy wires down across Pine Barren Road, about three-quarters of mile north of Breastworks Road. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 later collided with the downed wires.

The driver of the overturned SUV was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The occupants of the Toyota RAV4 were not injured in the 12:05 a.m. crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.