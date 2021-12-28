Now 17 Red Bulbs On Fire Safety Wreath For December Residential Fires

December 28, 2021

After several residential structure fires over the long Christmas weekend, there are now 17 red bulbs on the wreath in Escambia County’s Keep the Wreath Green fire safety campaign.

Two of those fires were in North Escambia.

The fire on Wild Turkey Road off River Annex Road was reported about 11:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and firefighters worked well into Christmas morning to fully extinguish the fire. The fire, sparked by an electrical issue, caused major damage, and the mobile home is a total loss.  There were no injuries.

There were no injuries in a Christmas Day mobile home fire in the 6000 block of Jahaza Street, just off Molino Road. The home was a total loss.

Other residential fires were reported on Bloodworth Lane, Forest Pines Drive, Nine Mile Road and Lagoon Drive.

Pictured above: A Christmas Day fire on Jahaza Street. Pictured below: A Christmas Eve fire on Wild Turkey Road. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 