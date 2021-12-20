Ninth Red Bulb Added To Fire Safety Wreath After Another Residential Blaze

A ninth red bulb has been added in Escambia County’s “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign following a Sunday night fire.

A single story home on Omega Cour t was damaged by the fire about 10:35 p.m., and the occupant is being assisted to temporary arrangements by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.

The fire was limited to the front part of the home, with smoke damage throughout. Officials says the home is repairable.

Each time in December that Escambia County firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green bulb is replaced with a red one of the “Keep the Wreath” green wreaths on display at county fire stations and other public buildings.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.