New Software Streamlining Escambia EMS Billing, Patient Care Reports

Escambia County EMS has transitioned to new streamline billing and patient care reports.

“ImageTrend Elite is a report-writing software platform that allows EMS to more efficiently document patient care reports,” said Escambia County EMS Chief David Torsell. “This platform allows previously transported patient data to be accessed for faster documentation in the field, data analysis for continuous review, electronic patient care reports to be sent to local hospitals and for EMS to receive patient outcome data from hospitals.”

EMTs are able to use ImageTrend to expedite the documentation process between EMS and the local hospital, and allows data-sharing that can be used for overall quality improvement.

ImageTrend has a patient care billing platform that allows EMTs and paramedics to ensure accuracy with billing processes, which includes measures that allow for gathering additional patient information even after EMS services are complete. Statements are also generated in a timely manner, which are then distributed to the patient or the patient’s insurance provider.

Public Safety Eric Gilmore said Escambia County EMS is currently able to generate a patient bill the day after a transport.

As Escambia County EMS crews are continuing to utilize the software, they will be able to quickly gather information on their patients, especially with those who have used Escambia County EMS in the past. Overall, the ImageTrend data analysis allows EMS to do internal studies to track information on patient encounters, such as overdoses, heart attacks, strokes and more.