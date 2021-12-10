New Software Streamlining Escambia EMS Billing, Patient Care Reports

December 10, 2021

Escambia County EMS has transitioned to new streamline billing and patient care reports.

“ImageTrend Elite is a report-writing software platform that allows EMS to more efficiently document patient care reports,” said Escambia County EMS Chief David Torsell. “This platform allows previously transported patient data to be accessed for faster documentation in the field, data analysis for continuous review, electronic patient care reports to be sent to local hospitals and for EMS to receive patient outcome data from hospitals.”

EMTs are able to use ImageTrend to expedite the documentation process between EMS and the local hospital, and allows data-sharing that can be used for overall quality improvement.

ImageTrend has a patient care billing platform that allows EMTs and paramedics to ensure accuracy with billing processes, which includes measures that allow for gathering additional patient information even after EMS services are complete. Statements are also generated in a timely manner, which are then distributed to the patient or the patient’s insurance provider.

Public Safety Eric Gilmore said Escambia County EMS is currently able to generate a patient bill the day after a transport.

As Escambia County EMS crews are continuing to utilize the software, they will be able to quickly gather information on their patients, especially with those who have used Escambia County EMS in the past. Overall, the ImageTrend data analysis allows EMS to do internal studies to track information on patient encounters, such as overdoses, heart attacks, strokes and more.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 