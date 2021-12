Molino Utilities Seeks Owner Of Found Santa Photo

Molino Utilities is hoping to find the owner of this Santa photo.

The photo was found Monday morning in the drop box at Molino Utilities, and they are hoping to return it.

Call Molino Utilities at (850) 587-5538 or stop by at 1640 Molino Road if you have any information.

Courtesy image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.