Melissa Caldwell Named Escambia Westgate Teacher Of The Year

Melissa Caldwell was named the Escambia Westgate Teacher of the Year. She is the school’s speech language pathologist.

Here is how Escambia Westgate described Caldwell:

“Her smile is radiant and she is always eager to work with students. She is kind and patient with all students on a daily basis. She is an advocate for students and their voices being heard although the students are considered non-verbal. Non-speaking does not mean her students do not have a lot to say and Ms. Caldwell listens! She trials devices and uses multiple methodologies to improve communication for all students. She consistently works with teachers and parents to create communication partnerships to improve student performance and outcomes. Ms. Caldwell is one of a kind and we are truly blessed to have her on our team.”