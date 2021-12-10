McDavid Woman Went To Get Divorce Papers Signed, Tried To Run Over Multiple People, ECSO Says

A McDavid woman is accused of trying to run over multiple people with her vehicle after trying to get divorce papers signed, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Ellen Edwards, 42, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Edwards had gone to a residence on Betmark Road to get divorce papers signed and got into a verbal altercation with her estranged husband and other individuals at the residence, according to the ECSO.

The husband told deputies that Edwards threatened to burn his trailer down before getting into her vehicles and attempting to “try to run people over”, an arrest report states. She also grabbed a “big stick or something” and attempted to strike one person, the report continues.

During the incident, she did collide with a swing set and nearly hit the home, the report states. Deputies noted there was fresh foliage in the grill of her vehicle from a shrub near the porch, and there were multiple tire imprints in the yard.

Edwards was released on a $5,000 bond.