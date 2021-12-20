Man Stole SUV In Walnut Hill, Sold It For Scrap In Less Than Day: ECSO Says

An Atmore man is charged with allegedly stealing a SUV in Florida before selling it for scrap less than a day later.

Johnny Wayne White, 39. was charged with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, he stole a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder valued at $3,000 from a residence in Walnut Hill. The victim located the vehicle at Atmore Recyclers in Atmore. A photo was taken of White as he sold the vehicle for $363.60, according to an arrest report.

The theft occurred in October, with White just recently arrested on an outstanding warrant. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $5,000.