Man Rescued After Becoming Trapped In Trailer Load Of Corn

A man was rescued after becoming trapped for about an hour in a semi-trailer loaded with corn late Thursday afternoon at Eicher Farm in Walnut Hill.

The adult male became trapped from the waist down in the corn about 4:15 p.m. and was unable to free himself.

“Corn is like quicksand,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said after the rescue on Eicher Road off South Highway 29. “Movement can cause a person to sink deeper and deeper.”

The trailer was divided into two giant hoppers — one nearly fully and containing the trapped man, and one empty. Firefighters were able to access the man and avoid sinking in the corn by using backboards and ladders placed across the surface of the corn. A large grain vacuum powered by a tractor and five gallon buckets were used to remove the grain and free the man.

The individual was evaluated by Escambia County EMS but not transported to the hospital.

The Walnut Hill and McDavid fire stations and the Escambia County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team were among those that responded.

