Man Charged With String Of Carjacking Attempts Around Nine Mile, Pine Forest Roads

An Escambia County is accused in a string carjacking attempts around the Nine Mile and Pine Forest road area

Robert Nickalous Minter was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of attempted carjacking, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. According to the ECSO, more charges may be forthcoming.

According to investigators, Minter attempted the carjackings at the Walmart at 9301 Pine Forest Road, in the 7000 block of Pine Forest Road and in the 700 block of East Nine Mile Road.

Minter remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $241,000.