Man Charged With String Of Carjacking Attempts Around Nine Mile, Pine Forest Roads

December 4, 2021

An Escambia County is accused in a string carjacking attempts around the Nine Mile and Pine Forest road area

Robert Nickalous Minter was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of attempted carjacking, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. According to the ECSO, more charges may be forthcoming.

According to investigators, Minter attempted the carjackings at the Walmart at 9301 Pine Forest Road, in the 7000 block of Pine Forest Road and in the 700 block of East Nine Mile Road.

Minter remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $241,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 