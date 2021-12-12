Man Charged With DUI In Molino Crash That Injured Three Kids, Two Adults

December 12, 2021

An Alabama man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a wreck that injured five people Friday night Molino.

A SUV pulling a utility trailer was traveling south on Highway 29 near Omega Drive about 9:40 p.m. when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a turn to head northbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Three children ranging in age from 1 to 7 years old and two adults in the SUV were transported by Escambia County EMS to the West Florida Hospital ER on Nine Mile Road for treatment of minor injuries.

William Tyler Jarrell, age 29 of Bay Minette was charged with DUI by troopers. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Saturday afternoon on a $1,000 bond.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 