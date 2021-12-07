Latest In Extrication Equipment Donated To The Flomaton Fire Department

The latest extrication tool has been donated to the Flomaton Fire Department.

CSX Transportation and Escambia County (AL) District 3 Commissioner Scottie Stewart donated the funds to purchase a TNT Rescue Storm Surge combination cutter and spreader tool.

Stewart has worked for CSX for 21 years. After learning from Chief Steve Stanton that the Flomaton Fire Department’s equipment needed to be upgraded, Stewart went to work to secure the CSX donation.

Flomaton is the first fire department in Alabama to own the latest Storm Surge extrication equipment. The equipment is primarily used to extricate vehicle crash victims, but has other life-saving rescue applications.

The donation will also benefit surrounding communities where the Flomaton Fire Department responds to provide mutual aid, including North Escambia.

Pictured above: (L-R) Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant, Fire Chief Steve Stanton, Fire Captain Jeremy Lee, Escambia (AL) Commissioner Scottie Stewart and Jeff McVay from TNT Rescue. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.