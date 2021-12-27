Karl King Named Tate High School’s Teacher Of The Year

December 27, 2021

Karl King has been named Tat High School’s Teacher of the Year.

King began his career as an educator in 1995 in Edmond, Oklahoma, at Summit Middle School where he taught eighth grade math, Algebra 1, and coached football for two years. He transferred to Edmond Santa Fe High School in 1997 where he spent 6 years teaching Algebra 1 and serving as a varsity baseball coach and freshman football coach.  In 2003, he was offered the opportunity to become a head baseball coach and spent six years at Putnam City North High School where he taught Algebra 1 and also served as a freshman football coach.  In 2009, he became the head baseball coach at Edmond North High School where he spent the next seven years teaching Algebra 1, Algebra 2, and Intermediate Algebra while winning a baseball state championship in 2012 and being named the Oklahoma Coach of the Year.

In 2016, he and his family made the big move to Cantonment where he is now in his sixth year at Tate High School teaching Liberal Arts Math 1 and 2 and serving as an assistant varsity baseball coach.

“Coach Karl King, we are proud to have you represent us as Tate High School’s Teacher of the Year! Thank you for your dedication to our students, school, and community,” the school said in an email.

Written by William Reynolds 

 