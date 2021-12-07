Highway 97 Convenience Store Robbed At Gunpoint

December 7, 2021

Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at the Marathon convenience store in Davisville.

The suspect walked into the store at the corner of Highway 97 and Nokomis Road about 11:30 a.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect then ran out the door toward the rear of the building and possibly fled in a vehicle on Nokomis Road, according to the store’s owner. He as described only as white male wearing dark clothing.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Surveillance images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “Highway 97 Convenience Store Robbed At Gunpoint”

  1. Just Me on December 7th, 2021 2:22 pm

    Owners do your workers a favor, install better cameras. They are very inexpensive. Seems like years ago this station was robbed and the same conversation was had then on here about how inefficient your camera quality was.

  2. Nathan L on December 7th, 2021 2:21 pm

    Marathon clearly does not care about security. These cameras are obviously seriously outdated and/or damaged.

    Now the crooks know where to go. Hopefully this makes the management/corporate update their camera system to something useful.

  3. Mike on December 7th, 2021 2:19 pm

    Very Impressive Video (NOT!)

    Time for a hardware upgrade!

  4. tg on December 7th, 2021 2:09 pm

    Cheap cameras make cheap pictures. Could be a black bear.





