Highway 97 Convenience Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at the Marathon convenience store in Davisville.

The suspect walked into the store at the corner of Highway 97 and Nokomis Road about 11:30 a.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect then ran out the door toward the rear of the building and possibly fled in a vehicle on Nokomis Road, according to the store’s owner. He as described only as white male wearing dark clothing.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Surveillance images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.