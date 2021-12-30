Gulf Power Begins Transition To Florida Power & Light Tonight. Here’s What That Means For You.

Gulf Power begins the full transition to Florida Power & Light (FPL) tonight.

Gulf Power customers will be unable to manage their accounts, make a payment or report an outage on the website, mobile app or through the automated phone system. Customers can call (800) 487-6937 to report an outage.

“Rest assured, there will be no disconnections or adverse impacts to the status of customers’ accounts while our system is unavailable,” Sarah Gatewood, Gulf Power communications manager, said Wednesday in email.

Starting Jan. 3, 2022, customers can visit their new web experience at FPL.com and log in with their existing username and password to manage their account. The FPL Mobile App will also be available for download to provide customers with instant, secure access to their account. In addition, customers will be able to report an outage through FPL.com and the new FPL Mobile App,” Gatewood added.

NextEra purchased Gulf Power from the Southern Company in January 2019, but the companies were not immediately merged to operate as one. FPL is the largest electric utility in the state with about five million customers. Gulf Power has about 470,000 customers in eight Florida Panhandle counties, including Escambia and Santa Rosa.