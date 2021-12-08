Gradually Becoming Sunny By Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.