Free Parking In Downtown Pensacola Through December 26

Fees for city-owned street parking in downtown Pensacola are waived through December 26 during Parking Amnesty Week, allowing downtown visitors to shop, dine, and enjoy the holiday lights and attractions without paying for parking.

The free parking applies only to city-owned on-street parking, identified by teal blue ‘PARKPensacola’ signage. The free parking excludes parking lots, garages and privately managed parking spaces.

“Parking is a self-funded public enterprise that isn’t paid by taxpayers but is paid only by those who use the service,” said Parking Manager Lissa Dees. “Offering a free week of parking gives the city an opportunity to support small businesses downtown while giving a little something back to our community in the process.

Free or 2-hour parking is available throughout downtown Pensacola, and city-owned parking is always free on Sunday. In addition to Parking Amnesty Week, free parking is available daily at the following locations:

Community Maritime Park

Bayfront parkway – surface lot

Belmont-DeVilliers – surface lot

South Palafox Marina – surface lot