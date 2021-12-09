Former Flomaton High Athletic Trainer Accused Of Sex With A Student

A former Flomaton High School athletic trainer was arrested Thursday afternoon on a sex charge involving a student.

Kelsie Lauren Johnson, 26, was charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, an Alabama Class B felony. She was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond pending an initial appearance.

According to authorities, she is accused of having a sexual relationship with a male athlete at the school.

Additional information is expected to be released late Thursday by the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office.