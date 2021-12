Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady

Florida gas prices were steady over the past week.

Pump prices averaged $3.22 per gallon across the state on Sunday, after slipping 3.5 cents two weeks ago and 12 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon Sunday night was $3.15, unchanged from a week ago. About a half dozen Cantonment stations were below $3, while a county low of $2.81 could be found at a Pensacola Boulevard gas station.