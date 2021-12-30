Flomaton Police Seek Molino Man Suspected In Burglary

December 30, 2021

The Flomaton Police Department is looking for a Molino man in connection with a burglary on Christmas Day.

Richard Newcomer is wanted on a charge of third degree burglary, according to FPD.

The suspect is seen in a surveillance video backing up a car to an open garage door, entering the structure and checking two large boxes, including a Vizio television box. Both boxes appear  empty. The suspect then wanders around the mostly empty garage area.

According to police, the suspect was driving a vehicle with Florida tag Y21 0IX.

Anyone with information on Newcomer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811 or their local law enforcement agency.

Images courtesy Flomaton Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 