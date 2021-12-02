First Four Bulbs Placed On Fire Safety Wreath After Apartment Fire

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed has placed four red bulbs on the “Keep the Wreath” fire safety wreath for residential structure fire which occurred on Wednesday, the first day of the annual December campaign.

At 5:55 Wednesday morning, Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a multi-unit residential fire at the Aspen Village Apartments on East Johnson Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the two story complex. Six adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries in the fire, which was sparked from a fireplace inside one of the units.

During the month-long Keep the Wreath Green campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at county fire stations and other locations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb is replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.