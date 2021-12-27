FHP Pursues, Arrests Driver Traveling Over 100 In 40 MPH Zone

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a driver Sunday night that was traveling over 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The vehicle was clocked at 104 mph on Beverly Parkway when the trooper began the pursuit. Several PIT maneuvers were performed before the vehicle was disabled on Saufley Field Road. A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 was deployed and the suspected driver was apprehended.

The suspect driver was identified as 18-year-old Trequez L. Davis of Pensacola. He already had an active warrant out of Okaloosa County for fleeing and eluding. Troopers said various amounts of different narcotics were located in center console of the vehicle, and a large amount of cash was also located.

Davis was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges that included reckless driving, feeling and eluding, no driver’s license, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.