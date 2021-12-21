FEMA Reimburses Escambia County 75% Of $18.3 Million Hurricane Sally Debris Removal Costs

Escambia County has received a $13,715,504.13 reimbursement payment from FEMA for the federal government’s portion of $18,287,338.83 in total costs for Hurricane Sally debris removal.

FEMA reimburses at 75%, while the county and state are responsible for splitting the remaining 25%. That put the cost to Escambia County at just under $2.3 million for Sally debris removal.

Escambia County utilized contract workers following Hurricane Sally’s arrival on September 16, 2020, until April 30, 2021, to remove and dispose of 689,477 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 201,863 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, 854 hazardous leaning trees, 8,283 hazardous hanging limbs and 1.85 tons of hazardous household waste debris from public rights of way.

“Millions of dollars were spent on debris clean-up from Hurricane Sally,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “We are grateful for FEMA approving this reimbursement grant. This grant is critical for Public Safety as we continue to recover from Hurricane Sally and prepare for future disasters.”

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.