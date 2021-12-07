Federal Mask Mandate Extension Includes ECAT Buses

A federal public transportation mask mandate has been extended until March 18, 2022, and Escambia County Area Transit will be following the guidelines.

ECAT will continue to require face masks on all buses and in indoor bus terminals and other transportation hubs. ECAT has provided free face masks to patrons since June 1 and will continue to do so.

“ECAT understands that this is a trying time for everyone,” said ECAT Interim Director Rodriques Kimbrough. “We want to thank our citizens in advance for following our guidelines. Mask mandates are for the safety of our ridership as well as our bus operators and staff. By following the mask mandates, we can continue to provide a safe and enjoyable ride experience for our community.”

The federal mandate exempts the following:

A child under the age of 2 years;

A person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, for reasons related to the disability;

A person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations.

If a passenger meets one of the above requirements that prevents wearing of a mask, they can notify the bus operator.