FDOT: Nine Mile Road Work Is Almost Done

December 21, 2021

The Florida Department of Transportation said Monday work is almost complete on a $100 million project to widen and improve Nine Mile Road.

The work was along a 6.9 mile segment of Nine Mile Road from Beulah Road to the Highway 29 interchange.

The western segment of the Nine Mile Road project, between Beulah and Pine Forest Roads, included widening Nine Mile from two to four travel lanes, adding bicycle lanes on both sides of the roadway and sidewalks on the south side. Other improvements include a new eastbound bridge over Eleven Mile Creek, new retention ponds, signalization upgrades, drainage enhancements, and new noise walls.

The eastern segment of Nine Mile Road, between Pine Forest Road and Untreiner Avenue, was completed earlier this year.
Work on the project started in 2016.

As for the current construction project on Highway 29, FDOT says work is expected to wrap up in early 2022.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 