Escambia Teen Charged With Homicide, Second Suspect Wanted

An Escambia County teenager was arrested for murder Friday night.

Tymetryon Dawun Knight, 18, was charged with homicide and robbery with a firearm for a fatal shooting of a 17-year old on Baggett Court and P Street on December night. Knight was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 16-year old Mekhi Montarious Lee for the same homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.