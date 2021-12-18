Escambia Teen Charged With Homicide, Second Suspect Wanted
December 18, 2021
An Escambia County teenager was arrested for murder Friday night.
Tymetryon Dawun Knight, 18, was charged with homicide and robbery with a firearm for a fatal shooting of a 17-year old on Baggett Court and P Street on December night. Knight was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 16-year old Mekhi Montarious Lee for the same homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.
