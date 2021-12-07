Escambia Sheriff’s Office Names New K-9s After Two Fallen Deputies

December 7, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has named two new K-9s after deputies that were killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Cook is named after Deputy Don Cook who was killed in a 1998 crash after learning of a high speed pursuit of armed robbers headed into Escambia County from Santa Rosa County. Cook responded to I-10 where he set up a roadblock in the west bound lane between the off ramp to Highway 29 and the I -10 spur near the railroad trestle. Cook exited his vehicle and the pursuit continued toward the roadblock where he was struck and killed. The suspect were taken into custody several miles away after their vehicle was disabled. Cook was a five-year veteran of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Streeter is named after Cpl. Eric Streeter, who was shot and killed in 1984 as he followed to escapees from the county jail.  He was waiting for backup when the suspects stopped, got out of their vehicle and opened fire. He had been with the ECSO for eight years. Street’s son later became a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The families of the late deputies were at an agency barbecue Monday for current and retired employees had a chance to meet the new K-9s.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 