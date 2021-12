Escambia Reports 96 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week

There were 96 new COVID-19 cases reported last week in Escambia County, according to a Florida Department of Health report.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 54,121 (+96)

Positivity rate last week: 3.8%

People vaccinated: 160,319 (+1,044)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 52%

New hospital admissions: 11

Total deaths last 7 days: <10 (CDC data)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 32,730 (+88)

Positivity rate last week: 4.6%

People vaccinated: 93,219 (+645)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 53%

New hospital admissions: 4

Total deaths last 7 days: <10 (CDC data)

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 3,697,523 (+10,892)

Case positivity rate: 2.5%

Deaths: 61,701 (+35)