Escambia Reports 77 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week

There were 77 new COVID-19 cases reported last week in Escambia County, according to a Florida Department of Health report. The report was released Tuesday, several days late due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 54,028 (+77)

Positivity rate last week: 3.1%

People vaccinated: 159,196 (+1,027)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 52%

New hospital admissions: 16

Total deaths last 7 days: 0 (CDC data)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 32,645 (+66)

Positivity rate last week: 3.7%

People vaccinated: 92,560 (+662)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 52%

New hospital admissions: 0

Total deaths last 7 days: 0 (CDC data)

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 3,686,860 (+6,663)

Case positivity rate: 2.4%

Deaths: 61,548 (+44)

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate The number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities is no longer provided by FDOH.