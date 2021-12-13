Emergency Rental Assistance Program Still Available For Escambia County Residents

Escambia County residents struggling to pay rent and utilities due to COVID-19 can still apply for help from the Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The application portal is now open and available clicking or tapping here. Call (850) 403-6044 to make an appointment for in-person assistance, or see a list of libraries below.

Emergency rental assistance may be provided to eligible low-income Escambia County residents and families who:

Have been financially impacted by COVID-19;

Have total household income at or below 80% Area Median Income;

Are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Have not received any other rental assistance for the requested months

Both the renter and the landlord must submit an application through the portal. Reimbursement will be paid directly to the landlord or utility provider. View eligibility requirements and see if you qualify here.

The program can cover up to 12 months of overdue or late rent and utility bills for households in Escambia County. Additional details for rental assistance for landlords and renters can be found at MyEscambia.com/erap.

Escambia County has received the following allocations:

$9,611,771 from the Consolidated Appropriations Act

$7,605,344 from the American Rescue Plan

Escambia County ERAP Policies and Procedures are in alignment with the U.S Treasury Department’s guidelines (full policies and procedures).

Email ERAP@myescambia.zendesk.com or call (850) 403-6044 with any questions.