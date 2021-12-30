ECSO Says Death Of Elderly Cantonment Woman Appears To Be A Homicide

December 30, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elderly woman’s death in Cantonment as a homicide.

The body of an “elderly person” was found inside a home near the end of Candy Lane Thursday, according to Morgan Lewis, an ECSO spokesperson. She said evidence of foul play at the scene led investigators to believe the death was a homicide.

No further information about the victim or any suspect information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

Neighbors said they were told the woman’s car was missing, but the ECSO has not confirmed that information.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “ECSO Says Death Of Elderly Cantonment Woman Appears To Be A Homicide”

  1. native 1950 on December 30th, 2021 7:42 pm

    So sad…so senseless…Prayers for the family!





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 