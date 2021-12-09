ECSO Establishes ‘SAFE’ Zones For Online Shopping Exchanges

December 9, 2021

If you are buying or selling online, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office now has three “SAFE” places to make the exchange.

“If you are thinking about buying or selling stuff, consider doing so here at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, ” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “The bad guys won’t get you here.”

The “Sheriff’s Area For E-Commerce”, or SAFE zones, have 24 hour video surveillance in marked parking spaces.

“If the buyer or seller does not want to meet at a law enforcement agency, that should be a red flag,” Simmons said.

The e-commerce zones are located at the ECSO Ensley Precinct at 97 West Hood Drive, the main ECSO building at 1700 West Leonard Street, and the Warrington Precinct at 30 North Navy Boulevard.

